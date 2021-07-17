Livingstone Breaks Morgan's Record In 17 Balls, English Captain Trolled

Despite Liam Livingstone’s brilliant century, England lost the inaugural T20 encounter to Pakistan by 31 runs on Friday. In 17 balls, Livingstone scored a fifty and a century in 42 balls. In T20 Internationals, he has become the player with the fastest century and half-century for England. He surpassed England captain Eoin Morgan’s record of a 21-ball fifty against New Zealand in 2019. After scoring 15 runs in 16 balls, Morgan was dismissed. He is being trolled on social media for this.

Morgan hasn’t been in great shape in recent months. The England skipper scored his last half-century in T20 Internationals in August 2020. Morgan has only been able to score 121 runs in 11 innings since then. This is a source of concern for England as the T20 World Cup approaches. England needed 150 runs in 80 balls as Morgan walked out to bat against Pakistan. Morgan and Livingstone shared a 30-ball, 51-run partnership for the fifth wicket, although Morgan batted slowly.

Babar-Rizwan thrashed English bowlers

The English bowlers were pounded by Pakistani captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan. Pakistan batted first and scored 232 runs in 20 overs for six wickets. Chasing Pakistan’s highest ever score in a T20 international, England lost all wickets for 201 runs in 19.2 overs.

Rizwan added 150 runs for the first wicket

Babar Azam, who scored 158 runs in the last ODI against England, also scored in the first T20 encounter. Babar scored 85 runs in 49 balls, including eight fours and three sixes. For the first wicket, Azam and Rizwan put on a 150-run stand in 88 balls. Rizwan hit eight fours and one six in 41 balls to score 63 runs.

