CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Livingstone Named In England T20 Squad For India Series

Livingstone Named In England T20 Squad For India Series

England batsman Liam Livingstone has been named in the Twenty20 squad for next month's fivematch series in India, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

  • Reuters
  • Updated: February 11, 2021, 10:15 PM IST
Livingstone Named In England T20 Squad For India Series

England batsman Liam Livingstone has been named in the Twenty20 squad for next month’s five-match series in India, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Livingstone, who last played a T20 international in 2017, has been included after impressive displays in Australia’s Big Bash League this season, where he scored 426 runs in 14 matches for Perth Scorchers.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer, all-rounder Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper-batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler are also included but test captain Joe Root has been left out.

England, who currently lead 1-0 in the four-test series in India, are scheduled to play five T20 matches in Ahmedabad, with the opening match to be held on March 12.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches