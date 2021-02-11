Livingstone Named In England T20 Squad For India Series England batsman Liam Livingstone has been named in the Twenty20 squad for next month's fivematch series in India, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Livingstone, who last played a T20 international in 2017, has been included after impressive displays in Australia’s Big Bash League this season, where he scored 426 runs in 14 matches for Perth Scorchers.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer, all-rounder Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper-batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler are also included but test captain Joe Root has been left out.

England, who currently lead 1-0 in the four-test series in India, are scheduled to play five T20 matches in Ahmedabad, with the opening match to be held on March 12.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood