LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match, November 18, 12:00 pm IST

LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Limassol Zalmi and Cyprus Moufflons: Limassol Zalmi will square off against Cyprus Moufflons on Thursday, November 18, in the 36th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Cyprus. The match between Limassol Zalmi and Cyprus Moufflons is slated to begin at 12:00 pm (IST) and it will take place at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground. The last time when thetwo teams faced each other,Cyprus Moufflons defeated Limassol Zalmi by four wickets.

Limassol Zalmi are having a decent run in the ongoing season of ECS T10 Cyprus and they currently occupy the second spot in the points table. They have won five out of their opening nine games this season.

Cyprus Moufflons, meanwhile, are placed at the fifth spot in the table. They have four out of their opening five games.

Cyprus Moufflons will have the opportunity to move in the first half of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 table if they can somehow manage to defeat Limassol Zalmi today.

Here is all you need to know about today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Limassol Zalmi and Cyprus Moufflons:

LIZ vs CYM Telecast

The ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Limassol Zalmi vs Cyprus Moufflons will not be televised in India

LIZ vs CYM Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Limassol Zalmi and Cyprus Moufflons will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LIZ vs CYM Match Details

The ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Limassol Zalmi and Cyprus Moufflons will take place at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Thursday, November 18. The match between LIZ vs CYM will start at 12:00 pm IST.

LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jawad Ali-Shah

Vice-Captain: Chamal Sadun

Suggested Playing XI for LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Umar Shah

Batters: Mehran Khan, Minhas Khan, Murtaza Khan

All-rounders: Jawad Ali-Shah, Waqar Ali, Chamal Sadun

Bowlers: Syed Zia, Kamal Raiz, Lakhwinder Singh, Hasher Ullah

LIZ vs CYM Probable XIs:

Limassol Zalmi Possible Playing XI: Jawad Shah, Umar Shah(wk), Murtaza Khan©, Syed Zia, Hassan Shah, Numan Munir, Muhammad Fazil, Arshad Khan, Hasher Ullah, Naveed Ahmad, Imran Khan

Cyprus Moufflons Possible Playing XI: Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Suresh Gedara, Lakhwinder Singh©, Muhammad Hussain, Mehran Khan, Nalin Pathirana (wk), Mehtab Khan, Waqar Ali, Ruwan Manawasingha, Kamal Raiz

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here