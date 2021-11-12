LIZ vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Match 17, November 12, 12:00 PM IST

LIZ vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Limassol Zalmi CC and Nicosia Tigers: Limassol Zalmi CC (LIZ) take on the Nicosia Tigers (NCT) in Match 17 of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Cyprus 2021 tournament on Friday, November 12. The match will be hosted at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol at 12:00 pm IST.

Limassol Zalmi started the tournament on a positive note with two consecutive wins against Nicosia Fighters, but they come into this match on the back of consecutive defeats against the Black Caps who defeated them by nine wickets and 48 runs last time out.

On the contrary, Nicosia Tigers are in top form as they have won three matches on the trot. They defeated Cyprus Eagles by 28 runs in the season opener, followed it by outplaying the Nicosia Fighters by 56 runs and and 17 runs respectively.

The two teams have had contrasting results in their previous two outings. Zalmi will want to get back to winning ways, while the Tigers look to continue their dominant run.

Both sides will clash in a reverse fixture (match 18) at 02:00 PM IST at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between Limassol Zalmi CC and Nicosia Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

LIZ vs NCT Telecast

The Limassol Zalmi CC vs Nicosia Tigers game will not be telecast in India.

LIZ vs NCT Live Streaming

The match between Limassol Zalmi CC and Nicosia Tigers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LIZ vs NCT Match Details

Limassol Zalmi CC will face Nicosia Tigers at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, in Limassol at 12:00 pm IST on Friday, November 12. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue at 02:00 PM IST.

LIZ vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bilal Hussain

Vice-Captain: Jawad Ali Shah

Suggested Playing XI for LIZ vs NCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Umar Shah

Batters: Zeeshan Mehamood, Roman Mazumder, Murtaza Khan

Allrounders: Bilal Hussain, Jawad Ali Shah, Jahid Hassan

Bowlers: Ataur Rahman, Fawad Afridi, Muhammad Fazil, Tomal Aminul

LIZ vs NCT Probable XIs

Limassol Zalmi: Umar Shah (WK), Murtaza Khan (C), Sohail Ahmed, Hassan Shah, Ahsan Ullah, Syed Zia, Arshad Khan, Fawad Afridi, Junaid Javed or Jawad Ali Shah, Kazim Abbas, Muhammad Fazil

Nicosia Tigers: Roman Mazumder, Zeeshan Mehamood, Ashish Bam (WK), Bilal Hussain, Faysal Mia (C), Sufian Muhammad, Jahid Hassan, Ataur Rahman, Hasham Ali, Kazi Saiful, Tomal Aminul

