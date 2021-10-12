LJU vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Croatia T10 between Ljubljana and Belgrade, October 12, 12:30 pm IST

LJU vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Croatia T10 Match between Ljubljana vs Belgrade: In the fifth match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Croatia T10 2021, Ljubljana will square off against Belgrade in Croatia, Zagreb, On Tuesday, October 12. The match between Ljubljana and Belgrade is slated to kick off at 12:30 pm (IST) and the Indian fans can keep track of the scoreboard of this game on the FanCode app or the official website of the European Cricket Championship.

The ECS T10 Croatia kick-started on Sunday with Cyprus Moufflons CC hammering Amdocs CC by 63 runs in the tournament.

However, this is Ljubljana and Belgrade’s first game in the series against each other and both of them will look to start the tournament on a high note by winning thefixture.

Ahead of the first and second ECS T10 Croatia match between Ljubljana and Belgrade; here are all the details you should know:

LJU vs BEL Telecast

The ECS Croatia T10 match between Ljubljana and Belgrade is not getting broadcasted in India.

LJU vs BEL Live Streaming

The live-streaming of today’s ECS Croatia T10 match, which will be played between Ljubljana and Belgrade, is available on the FanCode app.

LJU vs BEL Match Details

The ECS Croatia T10 match between LJU vs BEL will be played on Tuesday, October 12 in Croatia, Zagreb. The match between LJU vs BEL will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

LJU vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Adrian-Leslie Dunbar

Vice-Captain: Robin Vitas

Suggested Playing XI for LJU vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Adrian-Leslie Dunbar, Wintley Burton

Batters: Robin Vitas, Waqar Khan, Awais Ikram

All-rounders: Mark Pavlovic, Izaz Ali, Saeedullah Azarkhail

Bowlers: Michael Dorgan, Vukasin Zimonjic, Om Raj

LJU vs BEL Probable XIs:

Ljubljana Predicted Playing XI: Waqar Khan, Nilesh Ujawe, Mubashar Ali, Shoaib Siddiqui, Rizwan Zahoor, Awais Ikram, Saadii Cheema, Zeeshan Goraya, Om Raj, Izaz Ali, Saeedullah Azarkhail

Belgrade Predicted Playing XI: Robin Vitas (c), Adrian-Leslie Dunbar, Wintley Burton, Alexander Dizija, Vukasin Zimonjic, Ali Gajic, Mark Pavlovic, Michael Dorgan, Slobodan Tosic, Nicholas Johns Wickberg, Sachin Shinde

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here