LJU vs SIB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Croatia 2021 match, October 13, 04:30 pm IST

LJU vs SIB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Croatia 2021 match between Ljubljana and Split India Brodosplit: Ljubljana will take on the Split India Brodosplit in the 11th and 12th matches of the ECS T10 Croatia 2021. Both the encounters will be played at Croatia in Zagreb at 04:30 pm IST and 06:30 pm IST respectively.

Ljubljana had a dismal start to their campaign in the T10 Championship. The team is yet to secure a win as they lost their first two games Belgrade by 37 runs and nine wickets respectively. With no points to their credit, Ljubljana are languishing at the second last place in the standings.

Split India Brodosplit, on the other hand, started their run in the league in a contrasting fashion. The team made a strong statement by defeating Sir Oliver Split in their first two games by 38 runs and 46 runs respectively. However, Brodosplit failed to continue their fine form as they are coming after losing their last two matches to Zagreb Sokol. With four points, Split India Brodosplit are third in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Ljubljana and Split India Brodosplit; here is everything you need to know:

LJU vs SIB Telecast

The Ljubljana vs Split India Brodosplit game will not be telecasted in India

LJU vs SIB Live Streaming

The match between Ljubljana and Split India Brodosplit will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LJU vs SIB Match Details

Ljubljana will face Split India Brodosplit at Croatia in Zagreb at 04:30 pm IST on October 13, Wednesday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue on the same day at 06:30 PM IST.

LJU vs SIB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Frajeesh Vallupara

Vice-Captain: Waqar Khan

Suggested Playing XI for LJU vs SIB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pashe Sadagopan, Waqar Khan

Batters: Shahid Arshad, Dinesh Matla, Achari Sethunathan

All-rounders: Frajeesh Vallupara, Mohan Karanam, Kuruvilla Abraham

Bowlers: Vasu Pulibanti, Nilesh Ujawe, Amal Manuel

LJU vs SIB Probable XIs:

Ljubljana: Shahid Arshad, Waqar Khan (wk), Ayush Pandey, Awais Ikram, Ayyaz Qureshi, Nilesh Ujawe (c), Om Raj, Rizwan Zahoor, Dinesh Matla, Aqeel Mirza, Shoaib Siddiqui

Split India Brodosplit: Ranjithkumar Murugan, Sellamuthu Ramasamy, Frajeesh Vallupara, Kuruvilla Abraham, Vasu Pulibanti(c), Mohan Karanam, Amal Manuel, Pashe Sadagopan(wk), Achari Sethunathan, Mathew Johnson, Nirmal Anthikkadu

