LKK vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 match, July 25, 7:30 PM IST

LKK vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 between Lyca Kovai Kings and Dindigul Dragons: The ninth match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 will be played between Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the match on July 25, Sunday at 7:30 PM IST.

Lyca Kovai Kings’ first game in the T20 league against Salem Spartans was washed out due to rain. Their second match saw them outplaying Ruby Trichy Warriors by eight wickets. With one win and one abandoned match, Lyca Kovai Kings are currently sitting at the top of the points table.

Dindigul Dragons, on the other hand, have experienced contrasting fortunes. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Dragons have featured in just league match and they lost it to Madurai Panthers by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Lyca Kovai Kings and Dindigul Dragons; here is everything you need to know:

LKK vs DD Telecast

The Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

LKK vs DD Live Streaming

The LKK vs DD game is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website

LKK vs DD Match Details

The match between Lyca Kovai Kings and Dindigul Dragons will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on July 25, Sunday at 7:30 PM IST.

LKK vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mani Bharathi

Vice-Captain- Sai Sudharsan

Suggested Playing XI for LKK vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: R Kavin, Mani Bharathi

Batsmen: Ganga Sridhar Raju, Sai Sudharsan, C Hari Nishanth

All-rounders: Shahrukh Khan, Abhishek Tanwar, S Arun

Bowlers: Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, R Vivek, Rangaraj Suthesh

LKK vs DD Probable XIs:

Lyca Kovai Kings: Ganga Sridhar Raju, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Elangovan Srinivasan, R Kavin (wk), Abhishek Tanwar, N Selva Kumaran, Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, Shahrukh Khan (c), U Mukilesh, S Ajith Ram

Dindigul Dragons: S Arun, MS Sanjay, M Silambarasan, RS Mokit Hariharan, Rajhamany Srinivasan (c), Hari Nishanth, Mani Bharathi (wk), R Vivek, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Swaminathan

