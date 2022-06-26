LKK VS DD Dream11 Team Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Match 5, June 26, 7:15 pm IST

LKK VS DD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s LKK VS DD Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match 5 between Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons: Dindigul Dragons (DD) and Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) will square off in the fifth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 (TNPL) on Friday, June 26. The match will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli at 7:15 pm IST.

Dindigul Dragons lost their opening fixture against Ruby Trichi Warriors (RTW) by 8 wickets. The Rajhamany Srinivasan-led side managed to score 148 runs after facing a batting collapse. Lakshminarayan Vignesh was their top scorer with 32 runs. Dindigul will be hoping to make a comeback in the upcoming fixture.

The Lyca Kovai Kings will play their opening fixture on Sunday evening. LKK qualified for the playoffs in the last edition before crashing out of the competition in the semi-final stage. The inclusion of veteran batter Abhinav Mukund and Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharshan has strengthened LKK’s batting line-up. They will be hoping to make a strong start to their campaign.

Ahead of the match between Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons; here is everything you need to know:

LKK VS DD Telecast

The match between Lyca Kovai Kings and Dindigul Dragons will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

LKK VS DD Live Streaming

The match between Lyca Kovai Kings and Dindigul Dragons will be streamed live on VOOT app and website.

LKK VS DD Match Details

The LKK VS DD match will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu on Sunday, June 26, at 7:15 pm IST.

LKK VS DD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rajhamany Srinivasan

Vice-Captain: Abinav Mukund

Suggested Playing XI for LKK VS DD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ram Arvind, K Mani Bharathi

Batsmen: Rajhamany Srinivasan, Abinav Mukund, Hari Nishaanth

All-rounders: Abhishek Tanwar, Mokit Hariharan, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh

Bowlers: Selva Kumaran, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Ajith Ram

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Possible Starting XI:

Dindigul Dragons Predicted Starting Line-up: K Mani Bharathi (wk), Rajhamany Srinivasan (c), Vimal Khumar, Hari Nishaanth, Rajendran Vivek, Mokit Hariharan, S Swaminathan, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, M Silambarasan, Vishal Vaidhya, Rangaraj Suthesh

Lyca Kovai Kings Starting Line-up: Ram Arvind (wk), Abinav Mukund, Sridhar Raju, Sai Sudarshan, Abhishek Tanwar, U Mukilesh, G Aravindh, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Ramesh Divakar, Selva Kumaran, S Ajith Ram

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here