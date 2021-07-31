LKK vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 match, July 31, 03:30 PM IST

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 between Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: The 16th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 will see IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans locking horns with Lyca Kovai Kings. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the match on July 31, Saturday at 03:30 PM IST.

Lyca Kovai Kings have performed decently in the Tamil Nadu Premier League thus far. The team has secured victory in two out of four league games while their one match was abandoned due to rain. With five points, Lyca are sitting at the third position on the points table. The team will be riding on confidence as they scripted a win in their last encounter against Madurai by 19 runs.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, on the other hand, have succumbed to an ordinary run in the T20 Championship. IDream have one victory, two losses, and one abandoned game under their belt from four league matches. The team is currently fifth in the points table. After losing their last match to Ruby Trichy Warriors, Tiruppur will be desperate to secure a victory in the match on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans; here is everything you need to know:

LKK vs ITT Telecast

The Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

LKK vs ITT Live Streaming

The LKK vs ITT game is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website

LKK vs ITT Match Details

The match between Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on July 31, Saturday at 03:30 PM IST.

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- A Crist

Vice-Captain- Sai Sudharsan

Suggested Playing XI for LKK vs ITT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: T Raheja, J Suresh-Kumar

Batsmen: Shahrukh Khan, Sai Sudharsan, S Siddharth, P Rokins

All-rounders: N Kumaran, M Mohammed, A Tanwar

Bowlers: S Prasath, K Vignesh, A Crist

LKK vs ITT Probable XIs:

Lyca Kovai Kings: J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, N Selva Kumaran, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, S Ajith Ram, R Divakar, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), Abhishek Tanwar

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Dinesh, Tushar Raheja (wk), Maan Bafna, R Rajkumar, P Francis Rokins, S Siddharth, Aswin Crist, S Mohan Prasath, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, M Mohammed (c), S Aravind

