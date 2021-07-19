LKK vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s TNPL 2021 match 1, July 19, 7:30 pm IST

LKK vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s TNPL 2021 between Lyca Kovai Kings and Salem Spartans:

The fifth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will see the Lyca Kovai Kings squaring off with the Salem Spartans in the inaugural match of the 2021 edition on Monday, July 19. The thrilling encounter will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

The tournament had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic. The Lyca Kovai kings didn’t make it to the playoffsas they finished fifth in the standings in the 2019 edition. However, they will have high expectations from the talented all-rounder Shahrukh Khan, who will be leading the franchise this year.

On the other hand, Tuti Patriots rebranded as Salem Spartans make a comeback in this edition. They too had a dismal outing in the 2019 edition as they finished sixth in the standings and ended up with just four points. The new franchise will be captained by Daryl Ferrario.

Ahead of the match between Lyca Kovai Kings and Salem Spartans; here is everything you need to know:

LKK vs SS Telecast

The Lyca Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans match will not be broadcasted in India.

LKK vs SS Live Streaming

The match between LKK vs SS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

LKK vs SS Match Details

The third match of the TNPL 2021 will be played between Lyca Kovai Kings and Salem Spartans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Monday, July 19, at 7:30 pm IST.

LKK vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vijay Shankar

Vice-Captain: Shahrukh Khan

Suggested Playing XI for LKK vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: A Aarif, J Suresh Kumar

Batsmen: KH Gopinath, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ashwin Venkataraman

All-rounders: Shahrukh Khan, Abhishek Tanwar, Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, Murugan Ashwin

LKK vs SS Probable XIs:

Lyca Kovai Kings: Shahrukh Khan (C), Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ashwin Venkataraman, Nishaanth Kumar Alwar, J Suresh Kumar (WK), R Kavin, Atheeq Ur Rahman, Abhishek Tanwar, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, S Ajith Ram, S Anandakumar

Salem Spartans: Akshay Srinivasan, KH Gopinath, Daryl Ferrario (C), A Aarif (WK), Suganesh M, Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin, M Ganesh Moorthi, S Boopalan, Ravi Karthikeyan, Ganeshan Periyaswamy

