LKP vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match, May 16, 04:30 PM IST

LKP vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between Linkoping CC and Indiska CC: Linkoping CC will go one-on-one against Indiska CC in their opening match of the ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022. The battle between the two sides will be conducted on May 16, Monday at the Norsborg Cricket Ground.

Linkoping CC are coming into the 2022 edition of the league after a poor run last season. The team won just one match last year. Linkoping have picked a strong squad this time around and they will hope for better performance. Some of the crucial players for the team include Ankit Naik, Saad Khan, Asad Javed, and Siddharth Saminathan.

Indiska CC also failed to make an impact last season. They have scored a victory in just one out of their five league games. Indiska have a relatively younger squad and thus they will start the Monday game as underdogs. Sachin Hiremath, Gurvinder Singh, Sachin Sharma, and Amey Shah are likely to be the key players for Indiska CC.

Ahead of the match between Linkoping CC and Indiska CC, here is everything you need to know:

LKP vs IND Telecast

Linkoping CC vs Indiska CC game will not be telecast in India

LKP vs IND Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LKP vs IND Match Details

LKP vs IND match will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground at 04:30 PM IST on May 16, Monday.

LKP vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Muhammad Moeez

Vice-Captain - Gurvinder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for LKP vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bhargav Kumar

Batters: Dipanjan Dey, Sachin Hiremath, Ankit Naik

All-rounders: Gurvinder Singh, Sachin Sharma, Muhammad Moeez, Saud Ahmed

Bowlers: Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Nirmal Iyer, Siddharth Saminathan

LKP vs IND Probable XIs:

Linkoping CC: Saad Khan, Atanu Nag (wk), Roohul Halim, Ankit Naik, Asad Javed, Siddharth Saminathan, Muhammad Arshad, Atif Muhammad, Naveed Akbar, Saud Ahmed, Muhammad Moeez

Indiska CC: Mithun Redkar, Bhargav Kumar (wk), Imran Khan, Sachin Hiremath, Dipanjan Dey, Sachin Sharma, Amey Shah, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Nirmal Iyer, Arijit Ghosh, Gurvinder Singh

