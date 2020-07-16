Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS GOTHENBURG, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 17 July, 2020

1ST INN

Seaside CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Seaside CC
v/s
Linkoping CC
Linkoping CC

Linkoping CC elected to field
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

207/3 (82.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

LKP vs JKP Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

LKP vs JKP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LKP vs JKP Dream11 Best Picks / LKP vs JKP Dream11 Captain / LKP vs JKP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 16, 2020, 7:24 PM IST
LKP vs JKP Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Linkoping CC vs Jonkoping CA – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 16, 2020

LKP vs JKP Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenburg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

LKP vs JKP ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

LKP vs JKP ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

LKP vs JKP ECS T10 Gothenburg Match Details

July 16 – 8:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg

LKP vs JKP ECS T10 Gothenburg My Dream11 Team

LKP vs JKP Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Adeel Asghar

LKP vs JKP Dream11 Team Batsmen: Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Naser Batcha (CAPTAIN)

LKP vs JKP Dream11 Team All-rounders: Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Musab (VICE CAPTAIN), Muhammad Moeez

LKP vs JKP Dream11 Team Bowlers: Muhammad Arshad, Imran Khan, Sahargul Shirzad

LKP vs JKP Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Linkoping CC Ankit Naik (C), Adeel Asghar, Bhushan Patil (WK), Saad Khan, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Moeez, Puneeth Ballakuray, Muhammad Arshad, Imran Khan, Sibbir Siddique, Muhammad Atif.

Jonkoping CA Bilal Munir (WK), Naser Batcha, Sahargul Shirzad, Bhavya Patel, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Ismail (C), Muhammad Tanveer, Muhamamd Qasim, Noman Jan, Tariq Bashir, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil.

