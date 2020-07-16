LKP vs JKP Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

LKP vs JKP Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenburg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
LKP vs JKP ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
LKP vs JKP ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
LKP vs JKP ECS T10 Gothenburg Match Details
July 16 – 8:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg
LKP vs JKP ECS T10 Gothenburg My Dream11 Team
LKP vs JKP Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Adeel Asghar
LKP vs JKP Dream11 Team Batsmen: Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Naser Batcha (CAPTAIN)
LKP vs JKP Dream11 Team All-rounders: Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Musab (VICE CAPTAIN), Muhammad Moeez
LKP vs JKP Dream11 Team Bowlers: Muhammad Arshad, Imran Khan, Sahargul Shirzad
LKP vs JKP Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Linkoping CC Ankit Naik (C), Adeel Asghar, Bhushan Patil (WK), Saad Khan, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Moeez, Puneeth Ballakuray, Muhammad Arshad, Imran Khan, Sibbir Siddique, Muhammad Atif.
Jonkoping CA Bilal Munir (WK), Naser Batcha, Sahargul Shirzad, Bhavya Patel, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Ismail (C), Muhammad Tanveer, Muhamamd Qasim, Noman Jan, Tariq Bashir, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil.
