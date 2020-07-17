LKP vs WZC Dream11 Team 3rd Place Playoff - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips LKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenburg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
LKP vs WZC ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
LKP vs WZC ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Score/Scorecard
LKP vs WZC ECS T10 Gothenburg Match Details
July 17 – 6:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg
LKP vs WZC ECS T10 Gothenburg My Dream11 Team
LKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Bhushan Patil
LKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Mohammad Askari, Aamir Mushtaq, Taimur Khan (VICE CAPTAIN)
LKP vs WZC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Puneeth Ballakuraya (CAPTAIN), Muhammad Moeez, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas
LKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Sabaun Shirzad
LKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Linkoping CC Ankit Naik, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Saad Khan, Adeel Shah, Adeel Asghar, Bhushan Patil, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Aamir Mushtaq, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Moeez.
Watan Zalmi CC Fahd Omair Zafar, MD Nabil, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, M Sadek Robel, Imran Khan, Niaz Mohammad, Waissullah Safi (WK), S.Abdul Haq (C), Sabaun Shirzad, Waleed Ilyas.
LKP vs WZC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC 3rd Place Playoff – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 17, 2020
