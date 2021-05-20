- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
LLG vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 match, May 20, 03:15 pm IST
Check here LLG vs MUR Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 match between Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds. Also, check the schedule of the Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 20, 2021, 11:15 AM IST
LLG vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 match between Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds: In the sixth match of the ongoing Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, Leinster Lightning will square off against Munster Reds. The highly-anticipated clash will be played on May 20, Thursday at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin.
Leinster Lightning enjoyed a dream start in the championship as they won their first two encounters against North West Warriors and Northern Knights by six wickets and 70 runs respectively. However, Leinster succumbed to their first defeat in the league in their previous encounter against Northern Knights by five wickets. Thus, they will be eager to make amends and returns back to the winning ways.
Munster Reds, on the other hand, have featured in just one match in the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021so far. Their only encounter against North West Warriors saw them registering a defeat by five wickets. Munster Reds will be eager to script a victory against Leinster to open their account in the points table.
Ahead of the match between Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds; here is everything you need to know:
LLG vs MUR Telecast
The Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 is not telecasted in India
LLG vs MUR Live Streaming
The match between LLG vs MUR is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel
LLG vs MUR Match Details
In the sixth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021, Leinster Lightning will be up against Munster Reds at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin on Thursday, May 20 at 03:15 pm IST
LLG vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain– Andy Balbirnie
Vice-Captain– Tyrone Kane
Suggested Playing XI for LLG vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker, Peter Moor
Batsmen: Andy Balbirnie, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Murray Commins
All-rounders: George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Tyrone Kane
Bowlers: Peter Chase, Aaron Cawley, Amish Sidhu
LLG vs MUR Probable XIs:
Leinster Lightning: Kevin O’Brien, Jack Tector, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell (c), Simi Singh, Tim Tector, Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, David O’Halloran, Josh Little
Munster Reds: Tyrone Kane (c), Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Seamus Lynch, Murray Commins, Curtis Campher, Greg Ford, Peter Moor (wk), Fionn Hand, Aaron Cawley, Amish Sidhu, Josh Manley
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
