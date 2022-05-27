LLG vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction For Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 27, 8 PM IST

LLG vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022 match between Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds: The Green in Comber will conduct the second Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022 fixture between Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds on May 27, Friday, at 08:00 PM IST. Both teams are coming into the competition after a good performance in the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022.

Leinster Lightning ended up at the second place in the 50-over format with a loss and victory each from four league games. Their last game against North West Warriors was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a low net run rate. The team has a good mix of players for the shortest format of the game. George Dockrell, Andy Balbirnie, and Simi Singh will be the crucial players for Lightning.

Munster Reds, on the other hand, delivered a headline performance in the 50-over format. Their only loss in the competition came against North West Warriors by 145 while they won their remaining three league games. Reds are the favourites to start their campaign in the T20 league with a victory on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds, here is everything you need to know:

LLG vs MUR Telecast

Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds game will not be telecast in India

LLG vs MUR Live Streaming

The Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LLG vs MUR Match Details

The match will be hosted at The Green in Comber at 8 PM IST on May 27, Friday.

LLG vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Curtis Campher

Vice-captain: Andy Balbirnie

Suggested Playing XI for LLG vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Matt Ford

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh

Bowlers: Tryone Kane, David O’Halloran, Josh Little

LLG vs MUR Probable XIs

Leinster Lightning: Josh Little, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(wk), Andy Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Simi Singh, Tim Tector, Greg Ford, David O’Halloran, Peter Chase

Munster Reds: Curtis Campher, Michael Frost, Fionn Hand, David Delany, Liam McCarthy, Peter Moor (c & wk), Tryone Kane, Kevin O’Brien, Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, Murray Commins

