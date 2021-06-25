LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction And Hints: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy League, June 25 8:30 PM IST Friday

LLG vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy match between Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds: In the 8th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, the Leinster Lightning will lock horns with Munster Reds on Friday at the Bready Cricket Club.

So far, the Leinster Lightning have played three games in Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy and have lost two of their opening three games. In their previous outing, the Leinster Lightning were beaten at the hands of the North-West Warriors by one wicket. They are currently occupying the penultimate position in the points table.

On the other hand, Munster Reds have played two games, winning one and losing one. They are currently placed at the bottom of the place.Munster Reds are coming into this match after losing their previous encounter by five-wicket at the hands of Northern Knights.

Ahead of tonight’s match between Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds; here is everything you need to know:

LLG vs MUR Telecast

The match between LLG vs MUR is not televised in India

LLG vs MUR Live Streaming

The match between LLG vs MUR is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

LLG vs MUR Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 25 at the Bready Cricket Club in Bready. The game will start at 8:30 pm (IST).

LLG vs MUR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: S Singh

Vice-Captain: G Dockrell

LLG vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: L Tucker

Batsmen: K O’Brien, M Ford, M Commins

All-rounders: S Singh, George Dockrell, F Hand

Bowlers: J Little, D O’Halloran, A Cawley, B McCarthy

LLG vs MUR probable playing XIs

Leinster Lightning predicted playing XI: Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell (c), Jamie Grassi, Tim Tector, Barry McCarthy, David O’Halloran, Josh Little, Jack Tector

Munster Reds predicted playing XI: Peter Moor (wk), Jack Carty, Murray Commins, Tyrone Kane (c), Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Seamus Lynch, Aaron Cawley, Michael Frost, Josh Manley

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here