LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction And Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Playing XIs For Today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 match, June 18, 3:30 PM IST Friday

LLG vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 between Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds: The 2021 edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 is all set to kickstart with a thrilling encounter between Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds. The match is scheduled to be played at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin on June 18, Friday at 03:30 pm IST.

Leinster Lightning will be the team to beat in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 as they have won the tournament a record five times. The last time when the team lifted the T20I cup was in 2018 after defeating Northern Knights. Entering the T20 Championship, Lightning will be high on confidence as they enjoyed an impressive run in the 50-over format. The franchise topped the points table in the 50-over format with four victories from six league matches.

Munster Reds, on the other hand, succumbed to a torrid run in the ODD tournament as they lost their three league games. However, Munster boast of having players in their squad who can cause carnage in the shortest format of the game.

Ahead of the match between Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds; here is everything you need to know:

LLG vs MUR Telecast

The Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds match will not be broadcast in India.

LLG vs MUR Live Streaming

The match between LLG vs MUR is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

LLG vs MUR Match Details

The first match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 will be played between Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds from June 18, Friday at 03:30 pm IST at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin.

LLG vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - George Dockrell

Vice-Captain - Curtis Campher

Suggested Playing XI for LLG vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Murray Commins

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Tyrone Kane, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Aaron Cawley

LLG vs MUR Probable XIs:

Leinster Lightning: Andy Balbirnie, Jack Tector, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Peter Chase, Rory Anders, Tim Tector, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker

Munster Reds: Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Greg Ford, Murray Commins, Aaron Cawley, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Amish Sidhu, Curtis Campher, Matt Ford, Peter Moor, Seamus Lynch

