LLG vs NK Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020, Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
LLG vs NK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LLG vs NK Dream11 Best Picks / LLG vs NK Dream11 Captain / LLG vs NK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 17, 2020, 1:11 PM IST
LLG vs NK Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020, Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Leinster Lightning will lock horns with Northern Knights in their maiden outing on Thursday, September 17, in their upcoming fixture in the Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020. The last fixture of Northern Knights against North-West Warriors was abandoned. As a result, both the teams were given one point each.
A total of three teams have participated in the Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020. These teams include, North-West Warriors, Leinster Lightning, Northern Knights.
The Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights will commence from 02:45 PM at The Green, Comber.
Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020, Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights: Match Details
September 17 - 02:45 PM at The Green, Comber.
Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NK Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights:
Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NK Dream11 team prediction for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights captain: Wilson
Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NK Dream11 team prediction for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights vice-captain: Ellison
Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NK Dream11 team prediction for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights wicket keeper: Wilson
Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NK Dream11 team prediction for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights batsman: Doheny, Balbirine, O’Brien, Ellison
Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NK Dream11 team prediction for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights all rounders: Delany, Campher, Wait
Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NK Dream11 team prediction for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights bowlers: Cameron-Dow, Chase, Dockrell
LLG vs NK Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Leinster Lightning playing 11 against Northern Knights: Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O’Brien, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Joshua Little, Peter Chase, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Andy Balbirnie
LLG vs NK Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Northern Knights playing 11 against Leinster Lightning: Gary Wilson, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, David Delany, Shane Getkate, James McCollum, Greg Thompson, Ross Adair, Jacob Mulder
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking