LLG vs NK Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020, Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Leinster Lightning will lock horns with Northern Knights in their maiden outing on Thursday, September 17, in their upcoming fixture in the Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020. The last fixture of Northern Knights against North-West Warriors was abandoned. As a result, both the teams were given one point each.

A total of three teams have participated in the Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020. These teams include, North-West Warriors, Leinster Lightning, Northern Knights.

The Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights will commence from 02:45 PM at The Green, Comber.

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020, Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights: Match Details

September 17 - 02:45 PM at The Green, Comber.

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NK Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights:

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NK Dream11 team prediction for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights captain: Wilson

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NK Dream11 team prediction for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights vice-captain: Ellison

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NK Dream11 team prediction for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights wicket keeper: Wilson

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NK Dream11 team prediction for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights batsman: Doheny, Balbirine, O’Brien, Ellison

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NK Dream11 team prediction for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights all rounders: Delany, Campher, Wait

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NK Dream11 team prediction for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights bowlers: Cameron-Dow, Chase, Dockrell

LLG vs NK Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Leinster Lightning playing 11 against Northern Knights: Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O’Brien, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Joshua Little, Peter Chase, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Andy Balbirnie

LLG vs NK Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Northern Knights playing 11 against Leinster Lightning: Gary Wilson, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, David Delany, Shane Getkate, James McCollum, Greg Thompson, Ross Adair, Jacob Mulder