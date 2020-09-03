LLG vs NK Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Leinster Lightning and Northern Knights will go face-to-face in the ongoing Ireland Inter-Provincial T20. The Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights fixture is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST at the Bready Cricket Club.
This will be the fifth match of the series for Northern Knights, who have scored two wins previously and two draws. The Leinster Lightning, on the other hand, have won three matches in the league.
The Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 series has four participating teams this year, including North-West Warriors, Leinster Lightning, Munster Reds and Northern Knights. Earlier, the tournament was scheduled to take place in March 2020 but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 LLG vs NK Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 LLG vs NK Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights captain: Kevin O’Brien
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 LLG vs NK Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights vice-captain: Gareth Delany
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 LLG vs NK Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights wicket-keeper: Gary Wilson
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 LLG vs NK Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights batsman: Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 LLG vs NK Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights all-rounders: Simi Singh, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 LLG vs NK Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights bowlers: Graeme McCarter, Peter Chase, Tyrone Kane, Joshua Little
LLG vs NK Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Leinster Lightning playing 11 against Northern Knights: Lorcan Tucker (WK), Andy Balbirnie (C), Rory Anders, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, Tyrone Kane, Joshua Little, Kevin O’Brien, Stephen Doheny, Simi Singh
LLG vs NK Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Northern Knights playing 11 against Leinster Lightning: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson (C), Ruhan Pretorius, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Jacob Mulder, Graeme McCarter, Ross Adair
