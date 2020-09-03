Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS ROME, 2020 2nd Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Brescia Cricket Club *

0/0 (0.0)

Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Bergamo Cricket Club
Bergamo Cricket Club

Toss won by Bergamo Cricket Club (decided to field)
Live

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

2ND INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club

95/7 (10.0)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club*

55/2 (4.2)

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club need 41 runs in 34 balls at 7.23 rpo

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

LLG vs NK Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

LLG vs NK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LLG vs NK Dream11 Best Picks / LLG vs NK Dream11 Captain / LLG vs NK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |September 3, 2020, 6:58 PM IST
LLG vs NK Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Leinster Lightning and Northern Knights will go face-to-face in the ongoing Ireland Inter-Provincial T20. The Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights fixture is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST at the Bready Cricket Club.

This will be the fifth match of the series for Northern Knights, who have scored two wins previously and two draws. The Leinster Lightning, on the other hand, have won three matches in the league.

The Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 series has four participating teams this year, including North-West Warriors, Leinster Lightning, Munster Reds and Northern Knights. Earlier, the tournament was scheduled to take place in March 2020 but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LLG vs NK Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 LLG vs NK Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 LLG vs NK Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights captain: Kevin O’Brien

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 LLG vs NK Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights vice-captain: Gareth Delany

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 LLG vs NK Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights wicket-keeper: Gary Wilson

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 LLG vs NK Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights batsman: Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 LLG vs NK Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights all-rounders: Simi Singh, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 LLG vs NK Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights bowlers: Graeme McCarter, Peter Chase, Tyrone Kane, Joshua Little

LLG vs NK Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Leinster Lightning playing 11 against Northern Knights: Lorcan Tucker (WK), Andy Balbirnie (C), Rory Anders, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, Tyrone Kane, Joshua Little, Kevin O’Brien, Stephen Doheny, Simi Singh

LLG vs NK Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Northern Knights playing 11 against Leinster Lightning: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson (C), Ruhan Pretorius, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Jacob Mulder, Graeme McCarter, Ross Adair

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
