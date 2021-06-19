LLG vs NK Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021, June 19, 3:30 pm IST Saturday

LLG vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 between Leinster Lightning and Northern Knights: The third match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 will be played between Leinster Lightning and Northern Knights. The match is scheduled to be played at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin on June 19, Saturday at 03:30 pm IST.

After stamping their authority in the 50-over tournament, Leinster Lightning starting the T20 format with a bang. The team scripted a stunning victory over Munster Reds by seven wickets. Under the leadership of George Dockrell, Lightning will be hoping to register another victory against Northern Knights and take an early lead in the match.

Northern Knights, on the other hand, didn’t have an ideal start to their campaign in the competition. They lost their opening affair against North West Warriors by seven wickets. It was the team’s batting unit that failed to produce any comprehensive performance as they could post only 135 runs in their 20 overs. Entering the contest against Leinster Lightning, Knights will be hoping to bring a change in their fortunes.

Ahead of the match between Leinster Lightning and Northern Knights; here is everything you need to know:

LLG vs NK Telecast

The Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights match will not be broadcast in India.

LLG vs NK Live Streaming

The match between LLG vs NK is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel

LLG vs NK Match Details

The third match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 will be played between Leinster Lightning and Northern Knights from June 19, Saturday at 03:30 pm IST at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin.

LLG vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Luke Georgeson

Vice-Captain - Simi Singh

Suggested Playing XI for LLG vs NK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Andrew Balbirnie, Jeremy Lawlor, James McCollum

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Luke Georgeson, Ruhan Pretorius

Bowlers: Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, David O’Halloran

LLG vs NK Probable XIs

Leinster Lightning: Andy Balbirnie, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell (c), Josh Little, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Jonathan Garth, Jamie Grassi, Tim Tector, David O’Halloran

Northern Knights: Harry Tector (c), James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Benjamin White, David Delany, Graeme McCarter, Luke Georgeson, Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock (wk), Ross Adair

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here