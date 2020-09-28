LLG vs NWW Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 Over Trophy 2020, Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

LLG vs NWW Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LLG vs NWW Dream11 Best Picks / LLG vs NWW Dream11 Captain / LLG vs NWW Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Leinster Lightning will lock horns with North-West Warriors on Monday, September 28.

This will be the sixth match in the ongoing Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020. Both the teams have faced each other in the fourth match of the league, which was held on September 22. In the outing, Leinster Lightning beat North-West Warriors by 62 runs.

Till now, two out of the six matches have been cancelled on September 10 and September 15. A total of three teams are a part of the Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020. These teams are North-West Warriors, Leinster Lightning, Northern Knights.

LLG vs NWW English T20 Blast 2020, Leinster Lightning vs North-West WarriorsLive Score / Scorecard

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020, Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors: Match Details: September 28 - 02:45 PM at The Village, Malahide, Dublin

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NWW Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NWW Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors captain: G Dlany

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NWW Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors vice-captain: C Young

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NWW Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors wicket keeper: W Smale

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NWW Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors batsmen: W Porterfield, S Thompson, K O’brien, R Anders

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NWW Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors all-rounders: N McGuire, G Dlany, C Campher

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 LLG vs NWW Dream11 team for Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors bowlers: B Rankin, A McBrine, C Young

LLG vs NWW Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Leinster Lightning playing 11 against North-West Warrior: Lorcan Tucker (WK), Kevin O’brien, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Joshua Little, Peter Chase, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Andy Balbirnie

LLG vs NWW Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, North-West Warrior playing 11 against Leinster Lightning: William Smale (WK), William Porterfield, Stuart Thompson, Nathan McGuire, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, Graham Kennedy, Ross Allen, David Rankin