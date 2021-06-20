LLG vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021, June 20, 3:30 pm IST

LLG vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 between Leinster Lightning and North-West Warriors: The fifth match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 will be played between Leinster Lightning and North-West Warriors. The match is scheduled to be played at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin on June 20, Sunday at 03:30 pm IST. Leinster Lightning and North-West Warriors are enjoying a similar ride in the competition.

Both the teams won their first match in the league but failed to keep the momentum going and lost their second games. Lightning defeated Munster Reds by seven wickets in their first encounter of Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021. However, they lost the second match to Northern Knights by 22 runs and are placed at second position.

North-West Warriors, on the other hand, are topping the points table. They will be entering the contest after a defeat against Munster Reds in their most recent encounter of T20 Championship by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Leinster Lightning and North-West Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

LLG vs NWW Telecast

The Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors match will not be broadcast in India.

LLG vs NWW Live Streaming

The match between LLG vs NWW is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel

LLG vs NWW Match Details

The fifth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 will be played between Leinster Lightning and North-West Warriors from June 20, Sunday at 03:30 pm IST at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin.

LLG vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kevin O’Brien

Vice-Captain: Stephen Doheny

Suggested Playing XI for LLG vs NWW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny

Batsmen: Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Graham Kennedy

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Shane Getkate

Bowlers: Craig Young, Josh Little, David O’Halloran

LLG vs NWW Probable XIs

Leinster Lightning: Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell (c), Jamie Grassi, Tim Tector, Barry McCarthy, David O’Halloran, Jonathan Garth, Josh Little

North-West Warriors: William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Nathan McGuire, Shane Getkate, William McClintock, Andy McBrine (c), Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, Jared Wilson, Craig Young, Ross Allen

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here