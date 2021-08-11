LND vs GOC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 match, August 11, 04:00 PM IST

LND vs GOC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 between Lund and Goteborg City: Lund will square off against Goteborg City in the 35thth and 36th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malmo. The exciting games are scheduled to be played at the Landskrona Cricket Club on August 11, Wednesday at 04:00 pm IST and 06:00 pm IST respectively.

Lund and Goteborg City are likely to entertain the viewers by producing a thrilling game. It will be a clash of the top two of the Group B points table. Both the teams have featured in four league matches each so far. They have secured victory in three games each.

Lund’s one match ended in a draw and they are thus sitting at the top with seven points under their belt. On the other hand, Goteborg City lost their previous game to Malmohus by four wickets. They are currently second in Group B with six points.

Ahead of the match between Lund and Goteborg City; here is everything you need to know:

LND vs GOC Telecast

The Lund vs Goteborg City match will not be broadcasted in India.

LND vs GOC Live Streaming

The match between LND vs GOC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

LND vs GOC Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Malmo 2021 will be played between Lund and Goteborg City at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 11, Wednesday at 04:00 PM IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:00 pm IST.

LND vs GOC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Oktai Gholami

Vice-Captain- Debarchan Dash

Suggested Playing XI for LND vs GOC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Happy Singh, Oktai Gholami

Batsmen: Shashank Bhanuprakash, Abu Zar, Shadhin Mahmud

All-rounders: Debarchan Dash, Rahim Safi, Mahib Shahin

Bowlers: Inder Singh, Wahab Hassan, Asghar Khan

LND vs GOC Probable XIs:

Lund: Ashfar Ali, Happy Singh, Oktai Gholami, P Kumar Shivarudrappa, Shashank Bhanuprakash, Javed Mohammad, Debarchan Dash, Inder Singh, Wahab Hassan, Usman Zia, Praveen Papareddy

Goteborg City: Mahib Shahin, Rejin Balachandran, Avinash Ketty, Aslam Adnan, Abu Zar, Shadhin Mahmud, Rahim Safi, Ashad Ali, Asghar Khan, Sachin Patkar, Joseph Pasam

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here