LND vs MAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 match, August 07, 12:00 PM IST

LND vs MAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 between Lund and Malmohus: After Group A, ECS T10 Malmo 2021 will now see Group B teams squaring off against each other. There are as many as six teams in Group B including the likes of Lund, Malmohus, Goteborg City, Goteborg CC, Hisingers and Landskrona. Each team will feature in eight league games each before the tournament moves to the second stage.

In the first and second matches of Group B, Lund will square off against Malmohus. Both the matches will be played at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 07, Saturday at 12:00 PM IST and 02:00 pm IST, respectively.

Though both the teams have some really good players in their arsenal, Malmohus are deemed as the favorites to win the contest on Saturday. Malmohus are coming into ECS T10 Malmo 2021 after experiencing a good ride in the 2020 edition. The team reached the semi-final last year. Lund, on the other hand, are relatively new side as they will be making their ECS debut on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between Lund and Malmohus; here is everything you need to know:

LND vs MAM Telecast

The Lund vs Malmohus match will not be broadcasted in India.

LND vs MAM Live Streaming

The match between LND vs MAM is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LND vs MAM Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Malmo 2021 will be played between Lund and Malmohus at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 07, Saturday at 12:00 PM IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:00 pm IST.

LND vs MAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Faraz Muneer

Vice-Captain- Debarchan Dash

Suggested Playing XI for LND vs MAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ankit Gupta, Oktai Gholami

Batsmen: Dheeraj Malhotra, Ashfaq Ali, Rizwan Ashraf

All-rounders: Wahab Hassan, Shahbaz Hussain, Debarchan Dash

Bowlers: Faraz Muneer, Inder Singh, Sardar Ibrahimkhel

LND vs MAM Probable XIs:

Lund: Debarchan Dash, Wahab Hassan, Happy Singh, Ashfaq Ali, Lijo George, Kamaljeet Bharaj, Ali Ihsan, Veerla Srinivas, Oktai Gholami, Inder Singh, Farhad Hemat

Malmohus: Dheeraj Malhotra, Raseka Danasekara, Ankit Gupta, Rizwan Ashraf, Sambit Pattanaik, Sheron Nord, Ashish Rajput, Faraz Muneer, Shahbaz Hussain, Sardar Ibrahimkhel, Nooryaleh Anwari

