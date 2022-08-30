LNS vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction For The Hundred 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, August 30, 11 PM IST Tuesday

LNS vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s 2022 match between London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix: Birmingham Phoenix will conclude the league round with a high-profile game against London Spirit at the Lord’s in London. It is a must-win match for the Phoenix to proceed to the next round. Birmingham Phoenix are currently fifth in the points table with four wins and three losses. They need to redeem themselves on Tuesday following a 79-run loss against Manchester Originals. Phoenix batting collapsed in their last game as they ended up with only 75 runs while chasing 154.

On the other hand, London Spirit will aim to acquire the top position in the points tally to qualify directly for the final. Spirit are just behind Trent Rockets with five wins from seven games. They are heading into the match on the back of a defeat against Oval Invincibles by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix, here is everything you need to know:

LNS vs BPH Telecast

London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix game will not be telecast in India.

LNS vs BPH Live Streaming

The Hundred Men’s 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LNS vs BPH Match Details

LNS vs BPH match will be played at the Lord’s in London at 11:00 PM IST on August 30, Tuesday.

LNS vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Will Smeed

Vice-captain: Ben McDermott

Suggested Playing XI for LNS vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott

Batters: Eoin Morgan, Will Smeed, Daniel Lawrence

All-rounders: Benny Howell, Jordan Thompson, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Tom Helm, Chris Wood, Kane Richardson, Matt Milnes

LNS vs BPH Probable XIs

London Spirit: Josh Inglis, Adam Rossington (wk), Ben McDermott, Daniel Lawrence, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Eoin Morgan (c), Ravi Bopara, Jordan Thompson

Birmingham Phoenix: Miles Hammond, Will Smeed, Moeen Ali (c), Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Ben Dwarshuis, Kane Richardson, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes, Matthew Wade (wk), Brett D’Oliveira

