LNS vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men's match, July 25, 7:00 PM IST

LNS vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles: The fifth match of The Hundred Men’s will be played between Oval Invincibles and London Spirit. The Lord’s stadium in London will host the match on July 25, Sunday at 7:00 PM IST. Thus far in the competition, London Spirit and Oval Invincibles have experienced contrasting fortunes.

London Spirit ended up on the losing side in their first match of The Hundreds. They lost the match to Birmingham Phoenix by three wickets. Despite the loss, London will be at an advantage on Sunday as they will be playing in front of the home crowd.

Oval Invincibles, on the other hand, started their campaign in the competition with a victory. They defeated Machester Originals in the curtain-raiser by nine runs. Sam Billings was the wrecker-in-chief for the Ovals. The team will look forward to defeating London on Sunday and continue their winning momentum.

Ahead of the match between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles; here is everything you need to know:

LNS vs OVI Telecast

The London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles match will not be broadcasted in India.

LNS vs OVI Live Streaming

The LNS vs OVI game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

LNS vs OVI Match Details

The match between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles will be played at the Lord’s in London on July 25, Sunday at 7:00 PM IST.

LNS vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Josh Inglis

Vice-Captain- Colin Ingram

Suggested Playing XI for LNS vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Colin Ingram, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Daniel Lawrence

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Ravi Bopara, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood

LNS vs OVI Probable XIs:

London Spirit: Zak Crawley, Josh Inglis (wk), Eoin Morgan, Joe Denly, Ravi Bopara, Chris Wood, Mohammad Nabi, Roelof van der Merwe, Mohammad Amir, Blake Cullen, Dan Lawrence

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Reece Topley, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings (c&wk), Laurie Evans, Tom Curran, Sunil Narine

