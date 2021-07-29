LNS vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men’s, July 29, 11:00 pm IST

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s Match between London Spirit vs Trent Rockets: London Spirit will play host to Trent Rockets on Thursday in the tenth match The Hundred at Lord’s in London. The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST.

The hosts are yet to win a game in the tournament. They lost their opening match to Birmingham Phoenix by three wickets, whereas their London derby fixture against the Oval Invincibles was abandoned due to rain.

On the other hand, the visitors are having a great run in the tournament. The Rockets comprehensively beat the Southern Brave by a margin of nine wickets in their first game. Subsequently, they went to hand a two wicket defeat to the Northern Superchargers.

The visiting side will look to make it three in a row tonight, while the hosts will look to get their first win of the tournament, playing in front of a home crowd.

Ahead of today’s The Hundred Men’s match between London Spirit and Trent Rockets; here is everything you want to know about this encounter:

LNS vs TRT Telecast

Not televised in India.

LNS vs TRT Live Streaming

The match between LNS vs TRT can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

LNS vs TRT Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, July 29 at Lord’s, in London. The game will start at 11:00 pm IST.

LNS vs TRT captain, vice-captain:

Captain: D’arcy Short

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Luke Wright, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Alex Hales

All-Rounders: D’arcy Short, Samit Patel

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Merchant de Lange, Blake Cullen, Rashid Khan

LNS vs TRT probable playing XI:

London Spirit: Zak Crawley, Josh Inglis (WK), Joe Denly, Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Luis Reece, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Chris Wood, Mohammad Amir

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, D’arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Luke Wright, Tom Moores, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Merchant de Lange, Matthew Carter

