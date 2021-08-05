LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women's match, August 03, 07:30 PM IST

LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s between London Spirit Women and Northern Superchargers Women:The 17th match of The Hundred Women’s will be played between Northern Superchargers Women and London Spirit Women. The Lord’s Stadium in London will host the match on August 03, Tuesday at 07:30 PM IST. Thus far in the competition, both London Spirit Women and Northern Superchargers Women have experienced contrasting fortunes.

London Spirit Women have failed to produce stunning performances. They have won just one out of their four league matches. London Spirit Women find themselves sitting at the second-last position with just two points. The team needs to take some desperate measures to return back to the winning ways.

Northern Superchargers Women, on the other hand, have performed fairly in the 100-ball tournament. The team has scripted victory in three out of four league matches while their one game was washed out due to rain. The Superchargers have been unbeatable in the competition and are currently second in the points table. They defeated Oval Invincibles Women in their last match.

Ahead of the match between London Spirit Women and Northern Superchargers Women; here is everything you need to know:

LNS-W vs NOS-W Telecast

The London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

LNS-W vs NOS-W Live Streaming

The LNS-W vs NOS-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

LNS-W vs NOS-W Match Details

The match between London Spirit Women and Northern Superchargers Women will be played at the Lord’s in London on August 03, Tuesday at 07:30 PM IST.

LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Deandra Dottin

Vice-Captain: Alice Davidson-Richards

Suggested Playing XI for LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lauren Winfield

Batsmen: Heather Knight, Naomi Dattani, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Alice Davidson-Richards, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Danielle Gibson

LNS-W vs NOS-W Probable XIs:

London Spirit Women: Tammy Beaumont, Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Naomi Dattani, Heather Knight, Deandra Dottin, Freya Davies, Sophie Munro, Amara Carr(wk)

Northern Superchargers Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield(wk), Kalea Moore, Liz Russell, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick, Alice Davidson-Richards, Laura Kimmince, Bess Heath

