LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women's match, July 25, 03:30 PM IST

LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s between London Spirit Women and Oval Invincibles Women: The fifth match of The Hundred Women’s will be played between Oval Invincibles Women and London Spirit Women. The Lord’s stadium in London will host the match on July 25, Sunday at 03:30 PM IST. Thus far in the competition, both London Spirit Women and Oval Invincibles Women have experienced similar fortunes.

London Spirit Women and Oval Invincibles Women started their campaign in The Hundred Women’s league with a victory. London defeated Birmingham Phoenix Women by three wickets. Oval, on the other hand, scripted a victory over Manchester Originals Women by five wickets.

Entering the contest on Sunday, London Spirit Women will have an edge over Oval Invincibles Women as they will be playing in their home ground.

Ahead of the match between London Spirit Women and Oval Invincibles Women; here is everything you need to know:

LNS-W vs OVI-W Telecast

The London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

LNS-W vs OVI-W Live Streaming

The LNS-W vs OVI-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

LNS-W vs OVI-W Match Details

The match between London Spirit Women and Oval Invincibles Women will be played at the Lord’s in London on July 25, Sunday at 03:30 PM IST.

LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Deandra Dottin

Vice-Captain - Sarah Bryce

Suggested Playing XI for LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce

Batsmen: Heather Knight, Fran Wilson, Naomi Dattani

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Natasha Farrant, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

LNS-W vs OVI-W Probable XIs:

London Spirit Women: Heather Knight (C), Freya Davies, Alice Monaghan, Deandra Dottin, Chloe Tryon, Susie Rowe, Amara Carr (WK), Naomi Dattani, Deepti Sharma, Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson

Oval Invincibles Women: Dane van Niekerk (C), Alice Capsey, Georgia Adams, Shabnim Ismail, Danielle Gregory, Sarah Bryce (WK), Fran Wilson, Marizanne Kapp, Natasha Farrant, Mady Villiers, Grace Gibbs

