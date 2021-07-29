LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women’s, July 29 07:30 pm IST

LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s Match between London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women: London Spirit Women will be hosting Trent Rockets Women in match no. 10 of The Hundred Women 2021 competition on Thursday, July 29. The game will be hosted at the iconic Lord’s in London and is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST.

Spirit Women with a win and a loss so far are a tad better than their current opponents. They occupy the fifth place in the standings and will be looking to improve their points tally.

On the contrary, the Rockets Women are yet to open their account in the tournament. They have lost both their opening games so far and are at the very bottom of the points table. With two consecutive losses they are under immense pressure and cannot afford a third straight defeat tonight.

Ahead of today’s The Hundred Women’s match between London Spirit Women and Trent Rockets Women; here is everything you want to know about this encounter:

LNS-W vs TRT-W Telecast

Not televised in India.

LNS-W vs TRT-W Live Streaming

The match between LNS-W vs TRT-W can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

LNS-W vs TRT-W Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, July 29 at the Lord’s, in London. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST.

LNS-W vs TRT-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Deandra Dottin

Vice-Captain: Sammy Jo-Johnson

LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rachel Priest

Batswomen: Heather Knight, Naomi Dattani, Abigail Freeborn

All-Rounders: Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Nat Sciver, Sammy Jo-Johnson

Bowlers: Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies, Sarah Glenn

LNS-W vs TRT-W probable playing XI:

London Spirit Women: Naomi Dattani, Deandra Dottin, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Deepti Sharma, Charlotte Dean, Susie Rowe, Amara Carr (WK), Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies, Alice Monaghan

Trent Rockets Women: Rachel Priest (WK), Sammy Jo-Johnson, Nat Sciver (C), Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Abbey Freeborn, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Teresa Graves

