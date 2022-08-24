LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women's 2022 match, August 24, 7:30 PM IST

LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s 2022 match between London Spirit Women and Welsh Fire Women:

London Spirit Women will battle with Welsh Fire Women in the 16th match of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2022. Both the teams have succumbed to poor performances in the league and are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

Welsh Fire Women are occupying the last spot in the points table with three losses from as many games. They lost their opening match to Birmingham Phoenix while their other two losses came against Manchester Originals and Southern Brave. In all three games, the batters underperformed as the team failed to touch the 150-run mark.

Just like Welsh Fire, London Spirit Women’s qualification chances are in jeopardy. They are yet to open their account in the points table after featuring in three league matches. Owing to a slightly better run rate, London Spirit are at the second-last place. The team registered an 18-run loss in its last game against Trent Rockets Women after failing to chase 143 runs.

Ahead of the match between London Spirit Women and the Welsh Fire Women, here is everything you need to know:

LNS-W vs WEF-W Telecast

London Spirit Women vs Welsh Fire Women game will not be telecast in India.

LNS-W vs WEF-W Live Streaming

The LNS-W vs WEF-W fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LNS-W vs WEF-W Match Details

London Spirit Women and the Welsh Fire Women will play against each other at the Lord’s in London at 7:30 PM IST on August 24, Wednesday.

LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Amelia Kerr

Vice-Captain – Hayley Matthews

Suggested Playing XI for LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Beth Mooney, Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews

All-rounders: Sophie Luff, Grace Scrivens, Amelia Kerr, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Danielle Gibson, Alex Hartley, Claire Nicholas

LNS-W vs WEF-W Probable XIs:

London Spirit Women: Natasha Wraith, Beth Mooney(wk), Sophie Luff, Grace Scrivens, Amelia Kerr, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Dean (c), Freya Davies, Megan Schutt, Danielle Gibson, Naomi Dattani

Welsh Fire Women: Katie George, Tammy Beaumont (c), Hayley Matthews, Rachael Haynes, Sarah Bryce (wk), Fi Morris, Lauren Filer, Alex Hartley, Claire Nicholas, Annabel Sutherland, Fran Wilson

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here