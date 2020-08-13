Local League Using Virat Kohli's Image for Promotion Blocked by BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit

A local cricket league in Uttar Pradesh that used Virat Kohli's image for promotion has been blocked by the BCCI anti-corruption unit.
Hindustan Times reported that the 'NCR Cricket League', organised by NCR Cricket Association, has been unauthorised by the BCCI.
The local tournament was scheduled to begin on August 11 and streamed on YouTube, which could have aided illegal betting.
"We intercepted them at the stage of team selections. We sent out an advisory to all our registered players not to participate," BCCI ACU head Ajit Singh told Hindustan Times.
"If they get our registered players and they get exposed to corruption at an elementary stage, it is not good for their careers or the game. But if someone stages cricket with mohalla (street) cricketers, we can’t do anything.
"Initially, they claimed to have Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association’s permission," the ACU chief said.
The UPCA too had denied permission, calling on local registered players in the state to avoid the tournament.
The league had asked participants to make teams on Mobile Premier League, a fantasy cricket site that the Indian captain promotes. MPL has denied association with any such leagues.
Recently, police in Mohali arrested bookies for organising 'the Uva Premier T20 league'. The tournament was advertised as happening in Badulla in Sri Lanka but was in fact happening in the outskirts of Mohali with local Punjab players instead of Sri Lankans.
The tournament consisting of four teams - Wellawaya Vipers, Monaragala Hornets, Badulla Sea Eagles and Mahiyanganaya Unilions - was said to involve former cricketers like TM Dilshan, Farveez Maharoof, Ajantha Mendis, Thilan Tushara. However, Maharoof clarified on Twitter than he had no part to play in it.
It emerged that the fake Uva Premier League T20 was conducted by bookies from India and other countries.
