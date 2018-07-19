Local or Outstation? CoA-TNCA Spar Over Status of Player in TNPL

The CoA has now written to the TNCA secretary questioning the participation of KB Arun Karthik. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, he plays as an outstation professional for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy. This after making his first-class debut for Tamil Nadu in 2008. In a mail, in possession of CricketNext, the CoA has asked the TNCA to explain how an outstation player is playing in the TNPL despite the diktat of the SC.
“Please note that in terms of the advisory, the participation of players is restricted to only players who are registered with TNCA and qualify to represent TNCA for the purpose of BCCI domestic tournaments. The advisory also clarifies that players registered with TNCA and/or with clubs/ districts within the territorial jurisdiction of TNCA for the sake of playing local matches/ tournament but who represent another state association in the BCCI domestic tournaments are not eligible to participate. Since Arun Karthick K. B. is presently registered with the KCA, he is not eligible to participate in the 3rd edition of TNPL,” it read.
But the move has surprised members in the BCCI who feel that playing as an outstation professional is nothing new and that shouldn’t hinder the person’s participation in a local tournament organised by his home state.
Explaining the situation to CricketNext, a BCCI official said: “Are you telling me Cheteshwar Pujara cannot come back and play in a state T20 league if he is playing county? Some of the women cricketers are a part of the BBL. Does that mean they won’t play in their own state T20 leagues?
“A player is a guest/outstation professional when he is from one state and plays for another state. In this case, a maximum of three players are allowed to participate in a team. The second situation is 'inter-state transfer'. This happens in case of players who have to change their states for the reason of employment or education. In that case the person is registered with that particular association. But this kid is a guest player.”
The committee has asked the TNCA, Kerala Cricket Association and Karthik to reply by July 21, failing which the BCCI will proceed on the basis that they have no explanation to offer.
First Published: July 19, 2018, 2:44 PM IST