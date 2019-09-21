New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson says he is hoping to make his Test debut soon after becoming one of the side's most dependable white-ball bowlers and playing a key role in their run to the ICC World Cup final.
"I've been pretty vocal about Test cricket being the one I want to play," he told Stuff.co.nz. "My whole career, I absolutely love playing the longer format of the game.
"A lot of cricketers say they don't really judge themselves until they've played Test cricket, and there's a big Test cricket season coming up."
Over the next few months, New Zealand have Tests lined up against all of England, Australia and India, meaning opportunities are likely to come the 28-year old Ferguson's way
However the speedster, who is currently recovering from a fractured right thumb that was sustained during the Sri Lanka tour earlier in the month, is not focusing on anything except the present.
"I'm certainly not getting ahead of myself. There's a lot of cricket to be played. A lot of times in the past, I've focused a lot down the line, and it doesn't often help.
"I'll just keep working away game-by-game and those kind of things take care of themselves. It would be a dream come true for sure."
New Zealand haven't won a Test series in Australia since 1985 and someone with Ferguson's pace would be an asset in conditions Down Under.
"I know I made my debut in one-dayers against Australia [in December 2016], and that in itself was a dream come true in a way, debuting at the SCG. Of course these games are going to be big games and the new pitch at Perth looks naughty, as it always is with the old WACA."
Lockie Ferguson Hoping to Make Test Debut Soon
