Lockie Ferguson in Line for Debut With Trent Boult Still a Doubt For First Test

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson could be in line for a Test debut when New Zealand take on Australia in the first Test at Perth beginning on December 12, as Trent Boult continues his recovery from a side injury.

Cricketnext Staff |December 10, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
Lockie Ferguson in Line for Debut With Trent Boult Still a Doubt For First Test

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson could be in line for a Test debut when New Zealand take on Australia in the first Test at Perth beginning on December 12, as Trent Boult continues his recovery from a side injury.

Ferguson is an established name already in the Black Caps’ limited overs sides, having raced to 36 ODIs and 8 T20Is since making his debut in 2016. "Lockie has done extremely well in white-ball cricket in his start to his international career," fellow fast bowler Tim Southee told reporters in Perth.

"He has got a great first-class record with the red ball, and has been around the group for a wee while with the England series.

"He is just waiting (for) his chance. He obviously brings out and out pace with Tim and I swinging it. And Neil (Wagner) brings his own unique style to the game as well.

"So it's nice to have another variation sitting there waiting for his chance."

Matt Henry was preferred to the 28-year-old Ferguson in the second Test against England last week, but voices coming out of the New Zealand dressing room believe that Ferguson could be of influence on the Perth wicket.

Further, Southee spoke about the prospect of Neil Wagner playing his first ever match on Australian soil for New Zealand.

"Neil will be thoroughly excited about the chance to play a Test match in Australia," Southee said.

"Neil will do Neil's thing and he's been brilliant for us for a long period of time in different conditions.

"It's a side that has been reasonably settled for a long time but it's nice to have Lockie Ferguson who can bowl out and out pace."​

