Having received his maiden Test call-up, New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson wants to use his pace to cause anxiety for the opposition batsmen in the upcoming home series against England.
"That's part of my role in the team ... to bring a bit of anxiety, potentially, by bowling extra speed," he said. "It opens you up to different tactics in how you bowl at batters and putting them under pressure and potentially making them a little bit nervous about the short ball."
Ferguson admits he's had to add accuracy to his pace and hopes to continue his good run of form in Test whites.
"I think international cricket has had quite an awesome year with fast bowlers and the World Cup. Early on, they were talking about spinners being the real threat, and it was exciting for me to be part of the fast bowling fraternity and to see the fast bowlers at the top of that (wicket-taking) list.
"I don't think it changes to Test cricket... fast bowlers are going to create a threat and cause problems for batters just from pure pace. But at the same time, you have to be accurate. Personally, that's one thing I've worked on for a long time – bowling quick but making sure I'm putting it where I want to put it."
The first Test match between England and Australia begins on November 21 (Thursday). England won the preceding five-match T20I series 3-2.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Lockie Ferguson Looking to Trouble England with Speed & Accuracy
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson wants to use his pace to cause anxiety for the opposition batsmen in the upcoming home series against England.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 15, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
Williamson Fit, New Zealand Call up Ferguson for England Tests
Cricketnext Staff | November 13, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
England's Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley Slam Tons in Warm-up Game to Make Strong Case For Test Debut
Cricketnext Staff | November 8, 2019, 8:31 AM IST
England Recall Jonny Bairstow as Injury Cover for New Zealand Tests
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019
BAN v INDKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGIndore HCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGIndore HCS All Fixtures
Team Rankings