New Zealand paceman Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka even before the first game after fracturing his thumb during a training session before the first game in Pallekele on Sunday (September 1).
X-rays revealed a "small fracture to the middle joint", according to an official release by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).
"It's a shame for Lockie to have to miss this series, especially coming off the back of such an impressive World Cup campaign in England," head coach Gary Stead told the media.
"The thumb has been put in a splint and is expected to take four to six weeks to recover; so we're optimistic he'll be available for the five-game T20 series against England, which starts on November 1," the New Zealand coach added.
Ferguson had been the second-highest wicket-taker in the World Cup, with 21 dismissals in nine games at an average of 19.47.
While New Zealand don't have a spare fast bowler on tour - Tim Southee, Seth Rance and Scott Kuggeleijn are the only frontline quicks in the 14-man squad - the team will not name a replacement for Ferguson, Stead said.
New Zealand play two more T20s on Tuesday (September 3) and Friday (September 6). There are no ODIs on this tour.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Lockie Ferguson Ruled out of Sri Lanka T20s after Fracturing Thumb
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 03 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Thu, 05 Sep, 2019
AFG v BANChittagong ZAC All Fixtures
Team Rankings