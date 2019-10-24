Lockie Ferguson to Make Comeback in Warm-up Matches
Ferguson, whose tour of Sri Lanka ended before it began after he sustained a fracture to his thumb at training, last took part in a warm-up T20 match against a Sri Lanka Board President's XI in August.
