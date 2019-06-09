starts in
London Pitch Report: India, Australia Face Off on Flat Deck

Cricketnext Staff |June 9, 2019, 8:26 AM IST
India is all set to lock horns with defending champions Australia in what is expected to be a high voltage clash at the Kennington Oval, London on Sunday (June 9). This is going to be the fourth game at the venue.

The World Cup began at this very ground with England opening their campaign with a win against South Africa by 104 runs. Bangladesh too defeated the Proteas batting first and posting a total in excess of 300 which shows chasing isn't easy.

Even New Zealand during their chase of 245 against Bangladesh underwent a bit of struggle as they lost eight wickets. Both teams will hence be hoping to win the toss and may want to bat first in order to put runs on the board.

While India's practice session was washed out due to rains, the forecast suggests there shouldn't be any rain but the clouds are expected to hover around throughout the day. This means that there might be some movement for the bowlers.

As seen in the previous games, the Kennington Oval surface tends to slow down in the later part of the game. India and Australia boast of good bowling lineups and hence might want to bat first in what is expected to be a marquee match in the World Cup.

While Australia have won both their games so far, against Afghanistan and West Indies, the Men in Blue too began well as they defeated South Africa in their first game. With Australia having knocked out India in the last World Cup Down Under, India will want to avenge that defeat.

icc world cup 2019India vs Australiakennington ovallondonLondon Pitch Report
