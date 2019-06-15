starts in
London Weather Report: Largely Clear Skies For Sri Lanka-Australia Match

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2019, 8:15 AM IST
London is finally expected to start getting brighter from this weekend after largely gloomy week as they get ready to host World Cup defending champions Australia take on Sri Lanka at the Oval on Saturday (June 15).

Sri Lanka can finally look forward to a full game in the ICC World Cup after two successive rained-out encounters against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Things should be fairly bright at the Oval on Saturday although it might get a little cloudy in spells. A few showers are expected too, but a full game is expected on Saturday.

The temperature will be consistent around 18 degrees through the day making it comfortable for both sides through the day in London.

Aaron Finch’s side have been lucky that none of their games have been affected by rain so far. With areas around Taunton experiencing plenty of rain this week, Australia managed to complete their game against Pakistan without any interruption.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have borne the brunt of the poor weather so far. Three of their four games affected by rain — two washouts and one win by DLS method so far in the tournament.

As there are no reserve days, both teams will get one point each if the game is washed out in the league stage.

icc world cup 2019kennington ovallondonLondon Weather Reportsri lanka vs australia
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
2
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
3
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
4
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more