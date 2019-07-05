starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:AUS VS SA

upcoming
AUS AUS
SA SA

Manchester

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

1st Semi Final:1st VS 4th

upcoming
1st 1st
4th 4th

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

London Weather Today: No Chance of Rain at Lord’s in Pakistan-Bangladesh Clash

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2019, 7:35 AM IST
London Weather Today: No Chance of Rain at Lord’s in Pakistan-Bangladesh Clash

We are in the final week of the league stage, and Pakistan will take on Bangladesh with an impossible mission ahead of them at Lord's in London on Thursday (July 5).

There is very little chance of rain as per predictions, but the English weather and predictions don't always go hand in hand.

In London, which is in the southern part of the island, no rain is expected and it is likely to be bright and sunny through the major part of the day.

Match day will see a high of around 23 degrees in London with humidity around 70 to 85 per cent. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh are unlikely to be bothered by the heat in London.

England’s win over New Zealand on Wednesday means Pakistan will need to beat their Asian rivals by over 300 runs — 311 in particular — if they aspire to leave the Black Caps behind on net run-rate.

Pakistan, though, will look to end their roller-coaster campaign with a win to claim the honours of being the ‘best of the rest’.

Cricket World Cupicc world cup 2019lord'spakistan vs bangladesh

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

SA v AUS
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

4th v 1st
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more