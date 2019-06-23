starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 30:PAK VS SA

upcoming
PAK PAK
SA SA

Lord's

Sun, 23 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 32:ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

Tue, 25 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

London Weather Today: Warm & Sunny Day at Lord’s for Pakistan-South Africa Tie

Cricketnext Staff |June 23, 2019, 7:25 AM IST
London Weather Today: Warm & Sunny Day at Lord’s for Pakistan-South Africa Tie

After a couple of gloomy and grey weeks around the United Kingdom, it seems the worst of the wet weather is over at the ICC World Cup. Pakistan and South Africa will face-off in the first game of the World Cup at Lord’s in London — the venue of July 14 World Cup final — on Sunday (June 23).

There will be intervals of clouds and sunshine with humidity and dryness through the day. The maximum temperature will reach around 24 degrees on the days, making it a pleasant day for viewing and playing cricket.

The dry weather is expected to make the Lord’s track easier to bat and provide assistance to the slower bowlers in the second half of the game.

Both Pakistan and South Africa have had one game washed out so far — former against Sri Lanka and the latter against West Indies. Since the league stage doesn’t have any reserve days for rained-out games, both teams got one point each for these matches.

Pakistan also have three points on the table like their opponents South Africa but they have played one game less — five as compared to six — and have a slightly better chance of making the semifinals if they can win all of their remaining games in the World Cup.

icc world cup 2019pakistan vs South AfricaPakistan vs South Africa WeatherPakistan vs South Africa Weather Reportweather reportworld cup 2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019

SA v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019

AFG v BAN
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
6 0 6 0 0 -1.71

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more