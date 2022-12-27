'Long Way to go': BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Lauds Uttarakhand's Deepak Dhapola For Taking 8-wicket Haul in Ranji Trophy Match

BCCI secretary Jay Shah heaped huge praise on Uttarakhand pacer Deepak Dhapola for claiming an eight-wicket haul against Himachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Group A match. Dhapola produced a sensational performance with the ball which helped the hosts restrict Himachala for just 49.

The right-arm pacer was too good for the visitors’ batter as he dismissed three of them for ducks Raghav Dhawan, Mayank Dagar and Vaibhav Arora. He returned figures of 8/35 off 8.3 overs as Himachal crumbled under pressure and were bundled out inside 17 overs.

Number 3 Ankit Kalsi was the only batter to score in double digits for Himachal but Dhapola castled him at the right moment to strengthen the grip over the game.

Shah was highly impressed with Dhapola’s bowling and called it one of the finest bowling performances of the tournament

“#RanjiTrophy has time and again helped bring out raw homegrown talent onto the forefront. This time it’s @CricketCau’s Deepak Dhapola! His 8/35 against @himachalcricket is one of the finest bowling performances of the tournament. Long way to go! @BCCIdomestic," he tweeted.

Before Tuesday’s clash, Dhapola claimed 61 scalps in 16 matches at an average of 17.80.

Dhapola, who was the leading wicket-taker for his state in the group stage of the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy with 44 dismissals in seven matches and finished the tournament with 45 wickets in eight games, will look to improve his best bowling figures in a first-class match (12/96) when he comes out with the red cherry in the second innings.

Uttarakhand began their innings on a confident note with Priyanshu Khanduri (36) and skipper Jiwanjot Singh (45) giving a solid start to the hosts. Later, Aditya Tare’s composed unbeaten 91 put them on course for a big total.

With Dhapola virtually unplayable, Uttarakhand could go all out to finish the match inside two days.

Brief scores: At Dehradun: Himachal 49 in 16.3 overs (Deepak Dhapola 8/35, Abhay Negi 2/5) vs Uttarakhand 295 for 6 in 65 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 45, Aditya Tare 91 n.o., Abhay Negi 48 n.o.; Rishi Dhawan 3/52).

