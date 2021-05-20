Lonwabo Tsotsobe Accuses Cricket South Africa of Subtly Practicing Racial Discrimination

- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 1st Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 2nd Test - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 2nd T20I - 27 Jun, SunUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 3rd T20I - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 4th T20I - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 5th T20I - 3 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd T20I - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 15 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 5th T20I - 17 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd ODI - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 28 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 31 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 4th T20I - 1 Aug, SunUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 5th T20I - 3 Aug, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd Test - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- One-off Test - 27 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
05:30 IST - Hobart
- 1st Test - 8 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 16 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
ENG
10:00 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
ENG
06:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 5 Jan, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
06:00 IST - Sydney
- 5th Test - 14 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
ENG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 30 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 2 Feb, WedUp Next
AUS
NZ
05:30 IST - Hobart
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
AUS
NZ
06:30 IST - Sydney
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- One-off T20I - 8 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:50 IST - Canberra
- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Sydney
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Brisbane
- 3rd T20I - 15 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Carrara
- 4th T20I - 18 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
14:20 IST - Adelaide
- 5th T20I - 20 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
Lonwabo Tsotsobe Accuses Cricket South Africa of Subtly Practicing Racial Discrimination
Tsotsobe revealed that during the initial days of his international career, he was made to carry the bags of the senior players onto the bus.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 20, 2021, 3:48 PM IST
South Africa’s veteran speedster Lonwabo Tsotsobe has hurled some serious accusations against Cricket South Africa (CSA). Tsotsobe narrated various instances from his stint with the South Africa team when he was subjected to discrimination on the basis of his color and ethnicity.
Revealing his personal experience, Tsotsobe has claimed that what is projected in the media is a facade as the existence of racism in CSA is subtle yet brutal. Tsotsobe's cricket career has been marred with controversies. He was one of the mainstays of Proteas bowling line-up. However, his cricket career came to a halt abruptly after he was handed an eight-year ban for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal in 2015.
Tsotsobe has maintained that he was falsely framed in the match-fixing scandal and is innocent. The 37-year-old revealed a lot of instances where he was treated differently because of his black skin color. Tsotsobe made these revelations in his submission to the office of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) SJN transformation ombudsman.
Speaking about his sanction, Tsotsobe asserted that the process that led to his ban was highly biased and thus he wants his sanction declared “null and avoid”. In his submission, the left-hander argued, “As a pre-cursor to the whole match-fixing saga, it is important to give context to the life of a player of color in a white dominated sport."
Backing the accusations made by him against CSA, Tsotsobe shared a few incidents that panned out during his stint with the Proteas team from 2009 to 2014. Tsotsobe revealed that during the initial days of his international career, he was made to carry the bags of the senior players onto the bus.
The pacer brushed off the incident thinking that it is some sort of tradition for every newcomer. It was only when he became a senior player, he came to know that he was subjected to work because he was black. Tsotsobe revealed that none of the newly selected white players were subjected to the so-called initiation practice.
Further, elaborating another brutal incident, the 37-year-old asserted that once his mother was kicked out of the presidential suit in a stadium just because the suite was occupied with families of white players. Tsotsobe's mother was allowed to enter the suit again only when the seamer told the authorities that he will abandon the game if his mother isn't afforded the same treatment and status just like the white folks.
The aforementioned claims made by Tsotsobe are likely to put Cricket South Africa under radar. Notably, a hearing was scheduled against the discrimination charges on Wednesday, however, it has been suspended for an indefinite time due to unknown reasons.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking