'Look At it Very Seriously, Why It Is Happening,' Remarks Ravi Shastri on Indian Players' Injuries

Team India will be entering the T2OI world cup as one of the favorites but here are a few concerns which might block their way to possible wins. India are struggling with their death bowling, in absence of ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

His absence was felt dearly given how Indian pacers leaked runs in the last overs. The team tried all the possible options of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel but none of them managed to dominate the opposition in death overs.

The other concern that surrounds the team is the question as to who will replace Bumrah as his replacement hasn’t been named yet.

An another issue that is troubling India are the injuries. Earlier, Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got ruled out with injuries and now Deepak Chahar is out of the T20 World Cup due to an injured back. This is Chahar’s second recurrence of a back injury as the 30-year-old had already missed several months of action due to the same earlier in the year.

Reflecting on the same, former India head coach Ravi Shastri said that when he was the coach, the most frustrating thing was to lose key players due to injuries.

“It was the most frustrating thing for me as (India coach), when you lose key players to injuries. We toured England and New Zealand twice. On all those tours, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was injured, where he’d have got a bagful of wickets with his skills. Now, you see Chahar has hardly played, and he’s injured. I was looking at the stats, Bumrah has played 5 matches since the last T20 World Cup and he’s injured. So, you’ve got to look at it very seriously, as to why it is happening,” told Shastri to Ayaz Memon at a ‘Meet-the-media programme’ at the Mumbai Press Club.

Shastri also advised the management and coaches to be aware of the players’ workload management and asked them to take the tough call when needed.

These days cricketers are playing non-stop cricket, including multiple international tours and assignments along with the IPL. This further leads to players’ fatigue. Therefore, Shastri said that if IPL comes in way of international duties then the players should not shy to limit their appearance in the cash-rich league.

