'Look At The Record Of Those...': Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Slams Statements On Possible World T20 Axe

By: Cricketnext Staff

Last Updated: July 12, 2022, 07:47 IST

Virat Kohli has been under the scanner constantly after he relinquished the T20I captaincy. (AFP Image)

Reports suggest Kohli could possibly warm the bench during T20 World Cup if his lean patch continues

With several experts questioning former skipper Virat Kohli’s place in the team due to poor form, his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma dismissed reports of the star batter’s possible exclusion from the World T20 to be held in Australia, later this year.

“I find these statements to be funny. You should look at the records of those people making such comments. As you are talking about the T20 format, where Virat’s average is 50 plus, his strike rate is 140, what else do you expect a player to do,” Sharma told ANI

“He has these records in almost 99 matches and not just 5 matches. If you are going to feel that after IPL’s failure, that Virat shouldn’t be included in the World T20 squad, then I don’t think these people have done their homework correctly,” he added.

ALSO READ: Why Are They are Called Experts?’ – Rohit Sharma Hits Back at Virat Kohli Critics

Reports suggest Kohli could possibly warm the bench during T20 World Cup if his lean patch continues.

Earlier, former India cricketer Kapil Dev asked as to why Kohli couldn’t be dropped from the playing eleven on the basis of poor run

The former skipper continued his underwhelming form recently, where he managed scores of 11 and 20 in the fifth test against England against Edgbaston and 12 runs in the two T20Is that followed.

This, after a poor IPL where he scored 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73 and a strike rate of 115.98

