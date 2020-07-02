Look at Your Trousers, They're So Short: When Sachin Tendulkar Pranked His Teammate
Former cricketer Hemang Badani said that batting great Sachin Tendulkar had once asked him to exchange former fast bowler Javagal Srinath's trousers with Tendukar's just so the latter can laugh and relax before a match. Ahead of an ODI match in 2002 against England in Cuttack, Badani said that Srinath was being uncharacteristically nervous and Tendulkar decided to play a prank on him to lighten his mood.
Look at Your Trousers, They're So Short: When Sachin Tendulkar Pranked His Teammate
Former cricketer Hemang Badani said that batting great Sachin Tendulkar had once asked him to exchange former fast bowler Javagal Srinath's trousers with Tendukar's just so the latter can laugh and relax before a match. Ahead of an ODI match in 2002 against England in Cuttack, Badani said that Srinath was being uncharacteristically nervous and Tendulkar decided to play a prank on him to lighten his mood.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings