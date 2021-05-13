'Look Forward to Seeing the Girls Soar Under Your Guidance' - WV Raman to Ramesh Powar

Outgoing India Women coach WV Raman congratulated new coach Ramesh Powar on the appointment, saying he hopes the ‘girls soar’ under his guidance. Powar was on Thursday appointed Team India’s coach, with the Cricket Advisory Committee recommending his name over Raman and the likes of Ajay Yatra, RP Singh.

Raman took to Twitter to share his wishes.

Powar replied, saying he’ll try his best.

Raman had taken over from Powar in December 2018 after Powar had a tussle with senior batter Mithali Raj. Raman was the Indian team’s coach in the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia, where the team reached the final and lost to Australia. In the most recent series under Raman, against South Africa at home, India had lost 1-4 in a five-match ODI series and 1-2 in the three-match T20I series.

The BCCI received over 35 applications for the post.

Powar played two Test matches and 31 ODIs for India.

After his playing career, Powar took up cricket coaching and is an ECB level 2 certified coach, and has also attended BCCI- National Cricket Academy (NCA) level 2 coaching course.

Powar previously served as coach of Indian women’s team from July-November 2018.

“The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal and Rudra Pratap Singh [junior] interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Powar’s candidature,” said a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) statement.

India qualified for the semi-final of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in 2018 and also won 14 T20 matches in a row.

Powar recently coached the Mumbai senior men’s team that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has also worked at the NCA as a bowling coach.

Raman was appointed as coach in December 2018.

(IANS inputs)

