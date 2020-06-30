Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Match 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 30 June, 2020

1ST INN

PSV Hann Munden *

91/4 (9.4)

PSV Hann Munden
v/s
SC Europa Cricket
SC Europa Cricket

SC Europa Cricket elected to field

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Look How Inzamam Handled Shoaib & Shahid: Kamran Akmal Comes Out in Support of Brother Umar

Umar Akmal's career has been marred with controversies and very recently the talented batsman was banned for three years by the PCB, for not reporting corrupt approaches to the board. But his brother Kamran Akmal has once again come out in his defence and said that Umar could have been treated better by the team management.

Cricketnext Staff |June 30, 2020, 2:11 PM IST
Look How Inzamam Handled Shoaib & Shahid: Kamran Akmal Comes Out in Support of Brother Umar

Umar Akmal's career has been marred with controversies and very recently the talented batsman was banned for three years by the PCB, for not reporting corrupt approaches to the board. But his brother Kamran Akmal has once again come out in his defence and said that Umar could have been treated better by the team management.

Talking to Cricket Pakistan, he cited the example how Inzamam-ul-Haq handled characters like Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar.

“Off the field activities in nothing new in Pakistan cricket. Team management and the captain should know how to deal with such players. Look at the way Inzi Bhai [Inzamam] handled Shoaib [Akhtar], Asif and Shahid [Afridi]. If the same was done with Umar Akmal, things would have turned out differently,” said Kamran during an interview with Cricket Pakistan.

He also alleged that he was intentionally kept out of the side.

“I have been performing in domestic cricket and PSL during the last five years but despite that I have not been given a chance to play for Pakistan,” he said. “In the recent past, couple of coaches did not like me which is why I remained on the sidelines,” added Kamran.

“It’s unfair to keep me out of the Test and T20I side, especially, because I can play solely as a batsman. If Matthew Wade can make a comeback with an average of 18-20, why not me who averages nearly 60,” he added.

“Players are selected on the performance in PSL, while those have been doing well in domestic cricket are ignored. That’s is not how you make good teams,” he said. “If India started doing this, they would have the entire team selected from IPL.”

“Tournaments like IPL and PSL are good for exposure and confidence but the performances that count come from four-day cricket,” he concluded.

inzamam ul haqKamran AkmalShahid AfridiShoaib AkhtarUmar Akmal

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more