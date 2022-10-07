'Look How Much we Get Criticised': Ramiz Raja Reveals What he Told Babar Azam on Backlash From Fans

Pakistan cricket team’s heart-breaking T20I series defeat against England did not go down well with their fans.

Pakistan fans on social media were quite severe in their criticism with some even branding batter Khushdil Shah as ‘parchi’ (the word is used to describe someone who is supported by authorities) during the seventh T20I against England.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Ramiz Raja has now opened up on the matter.

Raja said that he recently had a chat with skipper Babar Azam over the backlash the cricket team has been facing in recent times. The PCB chief, during an interaction with Samaa TV, said that criticism is always acceptable as long as it is constructive.

“Babar Azam often tells me ‘dekhiye hamaara kitna criticism hota hai’ (Look how much we get criticised). I say to him, ‘be happy that cricket isn’t like any other sport in Pakistan where people don’t care about them’. When people are engaged, they will form opinions. As long as they are constructive, no one has a problem,” Raja said.

Raja, while talking about Pakistan’s recent form, pointed out that the team outclassed India in last year’s T20 World Cup and also reached the final of the Asia Cup 2022 this year.

He believes that what the Pakistan team has achieved in recent times is “nothing short of a miracle.”

Pakistan reached the final of the Asia Cup but in the summit clash they had to endure a 23-run defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka.

Pakistan are currently taking part in a T20I tri-series along with Bangladesh and New Zealand. They kicked off the series on a promising note with a 21-run win over Bangladesh.

After the completion of the tri-series, Pakistan will head to Australia for the T20 World Cup. They have been placed in Group 2 along with India, South Africa and Bangladesh.

Pakistan will be gear up for the marquee even with two warm-up matches. They will start their campaign on October 23 with a match against arch-rivals India.

